Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,996 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

