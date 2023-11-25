Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,447 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $433.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $435.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

