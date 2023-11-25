Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 96,182 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,182 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.