Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2,239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,958 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 920,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,662. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

