Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 28,881 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

LYB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 821,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,712. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

