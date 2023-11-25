Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 49,242 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of CF Industries worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,400.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

