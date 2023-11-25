Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

