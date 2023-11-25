Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. 376,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

