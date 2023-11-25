Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 694.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,069.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,453. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $570.81 and a 1-year high of $1,077.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $918.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $854.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.