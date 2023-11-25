Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.50. The company had a trading volume of 399,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,479. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average is $286.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

