Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.96 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 657,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

