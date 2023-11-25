Bridgewater Associates LP Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,040 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of KE worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KE by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 8,528,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

