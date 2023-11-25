Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.23 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.63. 426,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

