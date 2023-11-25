Bridgewater Associates LP Has $28.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,687,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

