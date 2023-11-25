Bridgewater Associates LP Has $31.61 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,427 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $31,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 22,881,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,723,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

