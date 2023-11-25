Bridgewater Associates LP Has $32.78 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,224 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of MetLife worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,155. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

