Bridgewater Associates LP Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 467.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,988 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

