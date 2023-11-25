Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,064 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 2.95% of Sprott worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,062,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 312,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at $5,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprott by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.2 %

SII stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,543. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.