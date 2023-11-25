Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 364 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.01. 110,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,541. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.