Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 39,390 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.43. 605,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,848. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

