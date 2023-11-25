Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,108 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 379,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

