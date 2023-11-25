Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $16.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,688.00. 37,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,452. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,569.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

