British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

BTI stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

