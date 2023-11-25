Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lessened by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $978.87. 2,315,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $881.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

