Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.75. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

