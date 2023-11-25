Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $7.62

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.62.
BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio
bluebird bio Stock Performance
BLUE stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.87. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
