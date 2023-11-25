Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.97

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.97.
KNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KNT
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.