Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.97

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.97.

KNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

