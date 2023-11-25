Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $27.50

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

RDN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

