Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 250.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

