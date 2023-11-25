BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,661 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $92,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

