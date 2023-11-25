C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.73.

AI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

