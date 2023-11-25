Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.61. The stock had a trading volume of 563,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.