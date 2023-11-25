CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

