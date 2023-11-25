Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CLMT stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

