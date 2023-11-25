Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

