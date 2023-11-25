Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

CNQ opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

