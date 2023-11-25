Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.15

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.15 and traded as low as C$14.11. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 8,012 shares.

Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.21.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.