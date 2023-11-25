Capital International Inc. CA Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $234.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.