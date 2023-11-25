Capital International Inc. CA Has $836,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

