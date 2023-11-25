Capital International Inc. CA Invests $598,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

