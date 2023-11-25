Capital International Inc. CA Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

