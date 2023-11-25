Capital International Inc. CA Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

