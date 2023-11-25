Capital International Investors Acquires 436,992 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.43% of D.R. Horton worth $178,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.44 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

