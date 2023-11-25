Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 5.23% of Kadant worth $136,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kadant by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

