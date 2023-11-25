Capital International Investors Buys 178,568 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 195.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,568 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $44,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

