Capital International Investors Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $114,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $362.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $368.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

