Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital International Investors grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in agilon health were worth $163,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,146,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

