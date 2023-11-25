Capital International Investors Has $103.95 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,416 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $103,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

