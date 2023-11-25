Capital International Investors Has $71.77 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346,556 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.73% of Sandstorm Gold worth $71,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

SAND stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

