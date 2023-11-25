Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital International Investors increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 6.45% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $87,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

